Meet ‘WOTV Idol’ Sweepstakes winner, Lindsey Garcia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- She’s a Lowell, MI native, an accomplished singer/musician and a winner of the 2021 WOTV Idol Sweepstakes. She’s Lindsey Garcia, and she’s more than ready to show America what she’s made of!

In preparation for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie’s search to find the next American Idol, our Digital Reporter Morgan Poole caught up with Lindsey as she prepares for her virtual Idol Across America audition.

Learn more about the rising star below!

Q: What was your first reaction to winning the WOTV Idol Sweepstakes and front-of-the-line pass for virtual auditions?

A: “Honestly I was shocked. I don’t win things very often, so I’m very grateful.”

Q: When did your passion for singing and creating music begin?

A: “I’ve been singing since I can remember, but I was a closet singer up until about 16 when I finally decided I have to put myself out there and stop being so shy and scared.”



Q: What genre(s) of music do you gravitate towards most and what kind of singer would you classify yourself as?

A: “I would classify myself as an indie-pop singer.”

Q: Who are your musical influences?

A: “My biggest musical influences growing up was anything Motown, Amy Winehouse and Jason Mraz.”

Q: Which song do you plan on singing during your “American Idol” auditions to WOW the judges?

A: “. I’m going to leave this one a surprise. 🙂”



Q: How do you prepare for big auditions and/or performances? Any tips for shaking off the nerves?

A: “Practice, practice, practice. I am always so so so nervous before gigs no matter the gig is so I’m not the best person to ask for this advice, LOL. The important thing for me is just making sure I know in my heart I’m as prepared as I possibly can be, and the nerves usually go away once I’m finally on stage!”



Q: What advice would you give to anyone wanting to pursue a career in music or share their talent with the world.

A: “Just. Do. It. Too often we find all the excuses we can to not do the things we love but if you never try you’ll never know! Open mics are a great way to test the waters and meet other musicians!”

Stay up to date with Lindsey’s journey via Instagram!

Good luck during auditions Lindsey!