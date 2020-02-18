Your change can make a big difference this week at Biggby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Biggby Coffee is excited to announce their partnership with Special Olympics Michigan! This week through Sunday, you can round-up your change on your order as a donation for Special Olympics. Your change will make a big difference!

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The participants develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy while being involved with this program. The donations will go toward helping fund their programs to provide the best experience for the kids and families who participate!