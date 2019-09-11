Young people learn life skills at Wedgwood Christian Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Wedgwood Christian Services provides a wide range of social services to meet the needs of individuals in the community who are struggling with a number of difficulties. One of the services they provide is wellness services, which helps the wellbeing of youth who may have missed out on many “normal” childhood memories and activities. These young people are introduced to key life skills such as fitness, camping, swimming, and more. Wedgwood believes it is important and healthy to incorporate leisure and playtime into these kids routines.

One of the life skills these individuals are introduced to is gardening. A local volunteer comes to Wedgwood to teach a group of girls how to grow and cook their own food. Together they grow and tend to their gardens and when it’s time to harvest, the girls are taught to cook with the food they grew. This experience teaches the girls valuable life skills while also providing them a safe place.