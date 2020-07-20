YMCA summer camps open and welcoming kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Parents throughout West Michigan are looking for safe places to send their kids where they can still have a semi-normal summer filled with play, learning, and interactions with other kids their age. YMCA’s Camp Manitou-Lin is one of the camps open for kids to come enjoy. Although their overnight camp has been canceled, they are still offering other camp opportunities through day sessions. Camp Manitou-Lin offers children to discover the wonders of the outdoors while also learning to care, be honest, respect one another, responsibility, and inclusion. Camp Manitou-Lin has taken extra steps to ensure all participants stay safe and healthy while at camp.

If you’re interested in learning more about sending your kids to camp, visit Camp Manitou-Lin’s website!