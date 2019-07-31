YMCA offering cooking classes the whole family can enjoy

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is a perfect place for families to engage in tons of activities all year long. They offer a variety of classes and programs for kids and families of all ages to enjoy including cooking classes! Kids learn to cook three different dishes while also being taught how to stay safe while in the kitchen. Parents can even join their kids and take these classes with them! This is a great bonding experience, especially because parents are also learning easy tasks they can give their kids to do when they want to help cook.

The YMCA offers so many activities that anyone can participate in and enjoy. Head to their website for a complete list and schedule!