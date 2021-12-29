YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids offers programming to Cancer Survivors to help them Livestrong!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids recently sat down with Maranda to showcase a very special program that they are offering for Cancer Survivors. YMCA’s Livestrong Program provides research-based physical activity designed to help adult cancer survivors reclaim their total health.

Take a look to hear stories from many of the cancer survivors that participate in this program and what makes it so special to them.

If you’re looking to get involved in the YMCA Livestrong program where you live, click here to get more information.