YMCA of Greater GR offering free food for families during school closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is offering a great program for families in need during this stressful time. Every week day they will be offering FREE lunch and dinner sacks for all kids 18 and under. Parents or guardians can come to any of the below locations to pick up meals for all children in their household.

Grab and Go Meal Sacks will be offered at the following locations from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm:

• Miss. Tracey’s Market:1043 Franklin St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

• Madison Square Church: 1441 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

• La Casa de La Cobija: 2355 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

• New City Kids: 960 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

• David D. Hunting YMCA: 475 Lake Michigan Dr. NW Grand Rapids MI 49504

The Grab and Go Meal Sacks are made possible by the YMCA food service program and partnership with Kids Food Basket. Families can walk up to any distribution table and there will be signage and staff able to assist you. The meals will be served “grab and go style” in parking lots or open spaces outside on the property.

Other feeding programs throughout West Michigan can be found HERE.