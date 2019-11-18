YMCA looking for lifeguards and swim instructors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The YMCA is a great place for families to have fun while also being active together. They offer a wide variety of facilities and services, including access to indoor pools and swim lessons! Swim lessons are offered for members and nonmembers of all ages to learn how to swim. They start off as young as 6 months and provide options for all different age groups.

To make the swim program possible, they are in search of lifeguards and swim instructors to help teach and ensure guests are safe while swimming in the pools. They are inviting anyone to apply for this fun job and will provide training opportunities to those who are hired. Working at the YMCA is such a rewarding job – you’ll get to work with kids and families every day, meet new friends, and make an impact on the community.

If you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard or swim instructor at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, visit www.grymca.org and click on careers.