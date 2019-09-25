Why your family should get a YMCA family membership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids offers a wide variety of services for everyone in the family to enjoy that allows families to spend time together, interact with other individuals, and be involved with all programs and activities the YMCA offers. The best way for families to do this? Get a YMCA family membership!

The YMCA family membership includes full and free access to the KidZone, which offers free drop-in care for kids while parents work out, take a class, or just need some time to get work done. It’s an extremely safe and secure environment thanks to the amazing YMCA staff! The membership also gives families great rates on programs, access to all the aquatic centers, admission to all YMCA locations, a chance to interact and meet new people, and even opportunities for parents to have a night out to themselves while their kids participate in fun activities.

The memberships are affordable for families and do not require any extensive commitments – no annual commitment, no cancelation fee, and month to month options are available! For more information on this amazing deal for families, head to grymca.org!