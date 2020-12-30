The YMCA gives healthy and easy kid friendly recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we step into the new year, a common goal is to eat better. The hard part of this goal is how to get the kids to eat whatever healthy food you’re eating.
The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has a perfect solution for just that! They have six recipes designed for kids, and they can even help you make it too!
My favorite is the crunchy pizza cakes. Find other recipes like crunchy yogurt parfait, confetti bean salsa, ‘sticks, stones, & bricks‘, veggie & dip cups, and blueberry blast smoothie. Find your favorites and have a fun time with your kids!