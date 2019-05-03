Swim, camp and read at the YMCA of Barry County

When we think of summer and kids. some pretty specific things come to mind, like summer camp and swim lessons! Studies show that summer camps is one of the most memorable experiences in a child’s life. We recently got to visit the YMCA of Barry County to check out all the wonderful programs they have for kids.

It’s really cool that YMCA of Barry County is located in the woods, right there were Camp Algonquin is located. If you’re interested in going day camp, weeklong camp or family camp at Camp Algonquin, you can still sign up! They have financial assistance available to ensure that kids have this incredibly fun experience and while you’re there, check out their swim programs, it’s not only fun, but lifesaving.

We just love that B. Bus Mobile Library, ready for its second summer of delivering books and games throughout Barry County. It’s helping kids maintain their reading success through the summer months. They’re hoping to expand that program too, by increasing the number of stops, and feeding kids too.