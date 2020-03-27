Keeping healthy at home: YMCA offers virtual workouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has gotten creative with how to help keep families healthy while home for the next few weeks. They will be offering a number of their services virtually so kids and families can utilize them from their living room! This includes virtual workouts! They are providing a handful of at home exercise options at this time which can be found at grymca.org. They have a variety of choices depending on your workout preference and level of skills so the whole family can participate!

Other services the YMCA is offering: