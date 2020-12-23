Fifth Third Bank provides essential YMCA child care workers with BIGGBY gift cards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has been working tirelessly to ensure your children are still being taken care of. Even though the gyms were closed, the child care workers were still there each day working to provide child care for other essential workers. Patterning with local hospitals and other essential locations, the YMCA was able to provide child care for about 140 families.

Fifth Third Bank has noticed their hard work and kindness they have given to the community and wanted to give back to them. With the help of our friends at BIGGBY Coffee, we were able to give all the YMCA child care workers BIGGBY gift cards to take a much needed break.