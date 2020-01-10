Educational programs for kids at the YMCA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has tons of great educational programs for kids of all ages from camps to child care. They also offer preschool educational programs to help give kids a base and foundation to be successful in Kindergarten and on! The preschool programs provide an educational environmental that is a friendly, positive, and caring place to help students discover their own unique gifts. They have engaging curriculum that helps children reach milestones and prepare for future academic learning. Preschool programs like this also help young kids develop social skills by interacting and playing together with other kids. These programs are affordable and accommodating based on your financial need.

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids also offers a wide variety of activities, programs, and classes for families to enjoy with a YMCA Membership. Right now throughout the month of January, they are offering a special no joining fee when you sign up for a membership. Learn more here!