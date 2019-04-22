YMCA Healthy Kids Day: totally free, totally awesome!

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is having a totally free community event to get kids active! Healthy Kids day at the YMCA is a fun filled day with all types of cool activities including sports, pool games, healthy cooking, arts and crafts, water safety activities, and more. There’s also a lot of chances to win prizes! This event is taking place at any of the six YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids locations!
- David D. Hunting YMCA – Grand Rapids, MI
- Lowell YMCA – Lowell, MI
- Mary Free Bed YMCA – Grand Rapids, MI
- SpartanNash YMCA – Wyoming, MI
- Visser Family YMCA – Grandville, MI
- Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA – Belmont, MI