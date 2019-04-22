YMCA Healthy Kids Day: totally free, totally awesome!

Nearly 600 middle schools in Ottawa County have the opportunity to attend the Careerline Tech Center Career Camp to learn about a wide variety of career options for their future! This camp gives students the opportunity to explore different options of careers they’re interested in at a young age. This camp is one to two weeks long with a different career set for each day! Kids get to pick from a long list of options that range from culinary, dentistry, and engineering!

The camp gives students skills in communication, mathematics, technical, and more. They’re learning and having a great time engaging in these different activities. This camp helps give students a better idea of where their interests lie as they decide their future plans. I even talked with a high school senior who is an alum of the Career Camp. She expressed how this camp helped her decide to study pre-dentistry at the University of Michigan in the fall. Thank you Ottawa Careerline Tech Center for providing this opportunity for our students!