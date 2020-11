GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The World Literacy Foundation reached out to make a donation to our community! They gave us boxes of books to give to West Michigan organizations doing good in our area.

The World Literacy Foundation is an education literacy foundation that focuses on early intervention programs around the world. They provide resources and educational materials to kids to prepare for their futures.

To find out more about the amazing work they do, visit WorldLiteracyFoundation.org.