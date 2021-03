GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Streams of Hope received a generous donation of books for the community from the World Literacy Foundation! It’s the perfect addition for March is Reading Month.

We had the chance to go hand out some books to families who were picking up food.

>>>Take a look!

Streams of Hope is an amazing organization in Kent County that provides a food pantry, tutoring, after school programming and so much more to people in the southeastern part of the county.