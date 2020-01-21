Wizard of Oz brought to life at Otsego District Library

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) – The Otsego District Library has recently transformed their large program room into the Wizard of Oz as a way to engage young readers and develop their imagination. Every year the library brings a different story to life by creating an elaborate display for visitors. The event is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward supporting different areas of the library to make it bigger and better for kids and families.

The Wizard of Oz event is a beautiful and vibrant space created to let kids explore and engage in hands on activities. This program also helps to inspire kids to love reading. The Wizard of Oz program is made possible by local community businesses who sponsor the event as well as volunteers who help create the magic for kids and families. The program will be going on at the library until Thursday, January 23rd and is just $1 per person or $5 per family.

The Otsego District Library has other great programs throughout the year for students of all ages. They have different areas around the library designated for different age groups such as a teen section and an early literacy center. For more information about the library and what they offer, head to the Otsego District Library website.