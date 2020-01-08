Winter fun in West Michigan this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Here’s my complete list of winter fun!

Candlelight Trails under the Wolf Moon

Celebrate this year’s Wolf Moon at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute on Saturday from 7-9pm. Come howl at the moon and enjoy the sights and sounds of January’s first full moon on candlelit trails. After your self-guided hike on the trails, warm up in the Vistor Center with a fire, coffee, and hot cocoa. Stargazing and snowshoes also may be available!

Dinosaur Super Saturday

The Muskegon Museum of Art is holding their Dinosaur Super Saturday this Saturday from 10am – 3pm. This will include family film, tours of the art galleries, and crafts. Kids are encouraged to dress in their favorite dinosaur outfits and all stuffed friends are welcome!

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Family Day at UICA

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) is hosting their Family Day this Saturday from 1pm – 4pm. Explore the work in The Galleries and then head to The Studio to bring your inspiration to life with portrait based artwork that you can bring home with you. This event is free with admission!

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show

Tons of West Michigan RV dealers are coming to the DeVos Place Convention Center this weekend for the biggest RV show in the state! Along with new RV’s, they’ll have a great selection of RV accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations. Tickets are available here!

Griffins Home Game

The Grand Rapids Griffins are home this weekend at the Van Andel Arena on Friday and Saturday with game time on 7pm! Saturday’s games theme is Heroes v. Villains so expect so fun character appearances.

Free Admission at Michigan History Museum

The Michigan History Museum in Lansing is offering FREE admission every Sunday from 1 to 5pm.

Learn to Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

Starting this weekend, families will have the opportunity to learn to luge on one of only four luge tracks in the United States at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex! Find out more information and buy tickets here!

Family Snowshoe Hike

Families will be able to get active and explore the Kalamazoo Nature Center on snowshoes every Saturday of January from 2-3pm. Bring your own or rent from KNC for just $5.

Kingman Museum Planetarium: Ice Worlds

The Kingman Museum in Battle Creek offers awesome planetarium shows every Saturday and Sunday and rotate monthly. This month is Ice Worlds where guests will travel to the Arctic and Antarctic to learn about the ecosystems there.

Hike with a Naturalist

Head to Blandford Nature Center this Saturday from 10am – 11:30am to join their master naturalist for a winter hike through the woods and trails! Families will be able to look for animal tracks, listen for bird calls, and witness the beauty of winter! Register for this event here!