Win a magical holiday family getaway to the Village of Rosemont this season!

Maranda
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Check out the Magical Holiday Family Getaway contest going on right now where you can have the chance to win a holiday getaway to the Village of Rosemont, Illinois.

What does this getaway includ?:

  • Overnight stay at the Rose Hotel
  • Passes to the spectacular Amaze Festival
  • Ice skating under the stars at Parkway Bank Park
  • A gift card to the world famous Fashion Outlets of Chicago
  • A gift card to Giordano’s Pizza

Enter for your chance to win between Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM and Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 11:45 PM Eastern Standard Time. For more infomration on how to enter CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon