Win a Back-to-School Shopping Spree from Meijer!

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WOTV)- The upcoming school year is right around the corner and with that comes all kinds of back-to-school shopping. Our students need pencils, pens, crayons, backpacks, lunch boxes, clothes, shoes and so much more. And you can find all of these great things at Meijer.

Maranda and Meijer are partnering together for a Meijer Back-to-School contest. One lucky winner will receive a $300 Meijer shopping spree to purchase some of their back-to-school needs. Starting on August 11, you can register once per day for a chance to win this awesome shopping spree.



Parents can register on behalf of their children at woodtv.com/maranda from August 11, 2021 at 6: 00 A.M. until August 23, 2021 at 12:00 A.M. The winner will be notified on August 23, 2021 by end of day.