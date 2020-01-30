Whitecaps hosting 2020 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The West Michigan Whitecaps are hosting the Grand Rapids 2020 Polar Plunge this Saturday, February 1st at Fifth Third Ballpark! They’ll have a huge blow up pool at the ballpark for people to take the plunge and raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. You and your family can participate and have the opportunity to raise money for this amazing cause. If you raise a minimum of $75, you’ll receive a 2020 Polar Plunge shirt along with more fun prizes the more money you raise!

Registration begins at 11am and then the plunge starts at 1pm. If you’re interested in participating in this event, register and start fundraising here!