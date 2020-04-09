Whitecaps host virtual Celebration of Opening Day tonight on Facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Today was supposed to be the West Michigan Whitecaps’ Opening Day but due to COVID-19, fans aren’t able to head to Fifth Third Ballpark to watch some baseball. However, the Whitecaps didn’t want fans to be without an opening day experience so they got creative and created a virtual opening day full of fun for families!

Join the Whitecaps on their Facebook page tonight at 6:35pm for their Celebration of Opening Day! The baseball game-style event will feature fan favorite highlights, music, an appearance by forever Detroit Tiger and new Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena, members of the community, the National Anthem, and the usual cast of Whitecaps staff members!