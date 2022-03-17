GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Whitecaps stopped by Aberdeen School today to surprise some of the students with a special March is Reading Month surprise. Crash and Whitecaps representative, Jenny Garone spent some time with Aberdeen students reading books and having some fun.

While celebrating March is Reading Month, the West Michigan Whitecaps are also eagerly looking forward to their opening day April 12 at LMCU Ballpark! Fans can enjoy the Dixieland band, a Whitecaps beanie giveaway, balloon artist, and more.

For more information on ticketing visit the West Michigan Whitecaps’ website!

And if you’re looking to celebrate March is Reading month check out a fun contest that is live on WOTV4women.com!