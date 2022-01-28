West Michigan Whitecaps will serve up some “homerun” menu items in 2022!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda headed out to LMCU Ballpark to get ready to kick-off the season with the West Michigan Whitecaps. Before the first pitch of the season is thrown, the Whitecaps gear up for opening day with selecting delicious new menu items for the year.

This year various chefs came together to concoct unique ballpark food for the media to test, score and comment on. The goal of the event was to narrow down the yummy choices to a select few homerun choices that fans would be able to order during the 2022 Baseball Season.

>>>Take a look and check out some of the yummy options that might be making the menu this year!