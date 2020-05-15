West Michigan Whitecaps hits a grand slam with honoring essential workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although we have to wait a little bit longer for baseball to be back, that hasn’t stopped the West Michigan Whitecaps from doing amazing things around the community! Earlier this week, they donated a bunch of Dippin’ Dots to Spectrum Health in downtown Grand Rapids to thank all the frontline healthcare workers for all their hard work during COVID-19.

The Whitecaps will also be turning Fifth Third Ballpark blue for their #LightItBlue event every Friday of May from 9pm – 11pm in honor of front line and essential workers who are putting their health and safety on the line. Grab the family and take a cruise by the ballpark to see!