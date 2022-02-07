West Michigan Whitecaps Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is there a woman coach, former player, referee, administrator, athletic Director, or teacher that you would like to recognize as a Whitecaps Women in Sports Honoree? Now if your time to recognize them. Our friends at the West Michigan Whitecaps will be hosting Women in Sports Day on May 15, 2022 at LMCU Ballpark. Selected nominees will be invited to this special event and recognized for their achievements.

The Whitecaps encourage everyone to visit their website to nominate an honoree. Nominations are being taken now at https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/womeninsports. The Whitecaps Women in Sports nominations will close on Monday, February 28.