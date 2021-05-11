West Michigan Whitecaps are back and better than ever at LMCU Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year was a bit of a curveball for our West Michigan Whitecaps. The pandemic meant that there would be no 2020 season for Grand Rapids’ favorite baseball team. It has been approximately 622 days since the West Michigan Whitecaps have played at their home field, but today they are back and they are pitching us some exciting things to look forward to in this 2021 season.

Baseball is back and the West Michigan Whitecaps community cannot be more excited. Celebrate with the Whitecaps tonight after the first pitch of the 2021 home opener at the newly rebranded LMCU Ballpark. At 6:35 P.M. tonight, the game will be paused for a firework celebration of the return of baseball as well as to honor all of the frontline workers and the Whitecaps community. While tonight game is completely sold out, the Whitecaps want you to celebrate by watching from home and supporting the team.

Let’s play ball!