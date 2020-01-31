New crazy concoctions for Fifth Third Ballpark’s 2020 menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The annual West Michigan Whitecaps Best Ballpark Food Competition took place this week where top chefs around competed to win a spot on the menu at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer. Their entries were funky and wild yet so delicious! There were so many fun dishes including funky hot dogs, crazy sandwich concoctions, and wacky sweet treats. Whitecaps staff members sampled all the different options before casting their vote. I’m so excited to see what wins!

The West Michigan Whitecaps season will start in April so stay tuned to hear what the newest unique menu item for 2020 will be!