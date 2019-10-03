The stands are ready for the student sections, the pep bands are standing by, and the goal posts are in place. High school football returns to Fifth Third Ballpark this Friday, October 4th! The South Christian Sailors (3-2) take on the East Grand Rapids Pioneers (3-2) in an O-K Gold conference match-up. Gates open at 4:30pm and kickoff is at 5:30pm. The Sailors will be the home team.

While Fifth Third Ballpark is primarily used for Minor League baseball games, the venue hosts a multitude of other events, including concerts, high school, charity and college baseball games, corporate outings, weddings and carnivals.

“Our crew has been working overtime to make this football game happen, said Mike Klint, Facility Events Operations Manager for Fifth Third Ballpark. “Converting a baseball field to a football field takes hard work and creativity. We really enjoy the challenge and the fans love it too.”

Football made its debut at Fifth Third Ballpark in 2007 when Grand Valley State University defeated Wayne State University. Since then many high school teams have played football games at the ballpark, including powerhouses such as Rockford, Muskegon and West Catholic.

Friday night’s game is presented by: Jack Grahuis & Andrew Grahuis – Greenridge Reality, Betten Motors, Cherry Valley Concrete, Dykhouse Construction, Inc., Tuff Tuff Mole Busters, & Burgess Concrete Construction.

For more information about the game visit the Fifth Third Ballpark website!