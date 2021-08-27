Don’t miss the last 6 Whitecaps home games!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Head to LMCU Ballpark for their last 12 games of the 2021 season. Starting August 31 the last 12 games will kick off with tons of family fun. See below the list of games and if you’re interested in purchasing tickets be sure to head to their website: www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/.

Get ready to cheer on your favorite West Michigan baseball team, the West Michigan Whitecaps as they close out the season!

LAST 6! September 7-12

Tuesday, September 7 – 7:05pm Kids Can Conquer Night presented by Fifth Third Bank. Our friends from the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital are taking over the ballpark for the night. Come out and support a great cause and enjoy the game! Joy99 Bulletin Night: Get half-off a box or reserved seats when you show a worship or community bulletin Wednesday, September 8 – 7:05pm Dog Day presented by Bissell: Dogs are FREE and do not need a ticket. AARP Silver Slugger Night: Fans ages 50 years or better get half-off box or reserved seats. Thursday, September 9 The Office Night: What kind of bear is best? You’ll find out at our first ever Office Night! Dress up as Dwight, Jim, Michael, or whoever else you want! Maybe we’ll even have some of Kevin’s chili to samplePresented By DTE Energy Whitecaps Office Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by DTE Energy Thrifty Thursday: $2 20oz beers, $2 small Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs $5 reserved seats with college or military ID