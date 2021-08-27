Don’t miss the last 6 Whitecaps home games!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Head to LMCU Ballpark for their last 12 games of the 2021 season. Starting August 31 the last 12 games will kick off with tons of family fun. See below the list of games and if you’re interested in purchasing tickets be sure to head to their website: www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/.
Get ready to cheer on your favorite West Michigan baseball team, the West Michigan Whitecaps as they close out the season!
LAST 6! September 7-12
Tuesday, September 7 – 7:05pm
Kids Can Conquer Night presented by Fifth Third Bank. Our friends from the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital are taking over the ballpark for the night. Come out and support a great cause and enjoy the game!
Joy99 Bulletin Night: Get half-off a box or reserved seats when you show a worship or community bulletin
Wednesday, September 8 – 7:05pm
Dog Day presented by Bissell: Dogs are FREE and do not need a ticket.
AARP Silver Slugger Night: Fans ages 50 years or better get half-off box or reserved seats.
Thursday, September 9
The Office Night: What kind of bear is best? You’ll find out at our first ever Office Night! Dress up as Dwight, Jim, Michael, or whoever else you want! Maybe we’ll even have some of Kevin’s chili to samplePresented By DTE Energy
Whitecaps Office Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by DTE Energy
Thrifty Thursday: $2 20oz beers, $2 small Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs $5 reserved seats with college or military ID
Saturday, September 11 – 7:05pm
Family Fare Fireworks
Gerrit’s Grill Giveaway
Sunday, September 12 – 2:00pm
Fan Appreciation Night presented by LMCU
Whitecaps Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by LMCU. Thank you for being part of the inaugural season at LMCU Ballpark. Be one of the first 500 fans through the gate and receive a fresh new Whitecaps hat as a token of our appreciation.
Helen DeVos Family Sunday: The first 1,000 kids EAT FREE! Balloon art by Renee and kids can safely run the bases after the game!