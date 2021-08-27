Don’t miss the last 12 Whitecaps home games!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Head to LMCU Ballpark for their last 12 games of the 2021 season. Starting August 31 the last 12 games will kick off with tons of family fun. See below the list of games and if you’re interested in purchasing tickets be sure to head to their website: www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/.

Get ready to cheer on your favorite West Michigan baseball team, the West Michigan Whitecaps as they close out the season!

August 31 – September 5

Tuesday, August 31 – 7:05pm Joy99 Bulletin Night: Half-off box or reserved seats when you show your bulletin at the box office Whitecaps mini bat giveaway presented by Wilsonart to the first 1,000 fans! Wednesday, September 1 – 7:05pm AARP Silver Slugger Night: Fans ages 50 years or better get half-off box or reserved seats Game sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network Thursday, September 2 – 7:05pm Thrifty Thursday: $2 20oz beers, $2 small Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs $5 reserved seats with college or military ID Whitecaps Pint Cup giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Family Fare Family Fare Fireworks post-game

Friday, September 3 – 7:05pm FANomenal Friday! Salute to Craft Beer: Half-off craft beer until the 7th inning! Mad Chad: Is it possible for Mad Chad Taylor to juggle three running chainsaws? Come out to LMCU Ballpark on September 3rd to find out! Pirate Hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 12 and under presented by Spectrum Health Orthopedics Field of Dreams: Following the game fans are welcome to come onto the field and will hit a ball off of a tee for a chance to win a prize scattered on the infield Game Sponsor: Spectrum Health Orthopedics Saturday, September 4 – 7:05pm Pride Night: The Whitecaps will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity by hosting Pride Night Celebration for fans at LMCU Ballpark. Fans are encouraged to show support on social media throughout the night by using #CAPSPRIDENIGHT. Pride Night Koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans Gerrit’s Grill Giveaway: It’s another Gerrit’s Grill Giveaway Saturday! We will be giving away grills throughout the game presented By Gerrit’s Appliance Family Fare Fireworks Sunday, September 5 – 6:00pm Women in Sports Night: Join the Whitecaps as they host Women in Sports night celebrating all women and girls in sports. During the game, the Whitecaps will recognize various members of the West Michigan community that have an impact on women’s sports or the sports industry presented By Milk Means More Helen DeVos Family Sunday: The first 1,000 kids EAT FREE! Balloon art by Renee and kids can safely run the bases under the lights after the game! Family Fare Fireworks

LAST 6! September 7-12

Tuesday, September 7 – 7:05pm Kids Can Conquer Night presented by Fifth Third Bank. Our friends from the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital are taking over the ballpark for the night. Come out and support a great cause and enjoy the game! Joy99 Bulletin Night: Get half-off a box or reserved seats when you show a worship or community bulletin Wednesday, September 8 – 7:05pm Dog Day presented by Bissell: Dogs are FREE and do not need a ticket. AARP Silver Slugger Night: Fans ages 50 years or better get half-off box or reserved seats. Thursday, September 9 The Office Night: What kind of bear is best? You’ll find out at our first ever Office Night! Dress up as Dwight, Jim, Michael, or whoever else you want! Maybe we’ll even have some of Kevin’s chili to samplePresented By DTE Energy Whitecaps Office Jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by DTE Energy Thrifty Thursday: $2 20oz beers, $2 small Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs $5 reserved seats with college or military ID