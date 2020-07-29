Whitecaps and Milk Means More team up for Moovies from the Mound at Fifth Third Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since baseball isn’t able to happen at Fifth Third Ballpark this year, the West Michigan Whitecaps teamed up with Milk Means More for Moovies from the Mound! Families are welcome to come out to the ballpark for a series of outdoor movies, presented by Milk Means More.
Movie Lineup:
- July 30: (6 p.m.) “Frozen” | (9 p.m.) “The Natural”
- July 31: (6 p.m.) “The Incredibles” | (9 p.m.) “Angels In The Outfield”
- Aug. 1: (6 p.m.) “The Sandlot” | (9 p.m.) “Field Of Dreams”
- Aug. 6: (6 p.m.) “Night at the Museum” | (9 p.m.) “Forrest Gump”
- Aug. 7: (6 p.m.) “The Lion King” (2019) | (9 p.m.) “The Karate Kid” (1984)
- Aug. 8: (6 p.m.) “Toy Story” | (9 p.m.) “Jurassic Park”
Although there are two movie screening each night, the movies are separate tickets. After each show, the ballpark is cleared out and cleaned to get ready for the next movie. The number of tickets will be limited in order to maintain social distancing and keep the event safe and clean for guests. You can buy tickets and find out more information on the ballpark website.