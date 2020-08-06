Whitecaps and Milk Means More hosting another weekend of Moovies from the Mound at Fifth Third Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you missed Moovies from the Mound at Fifth Third Ballpark last weekend, this weekend is your chance! Since Whitecaps baseball is unable to happen this year, the West Michigan Whitecaps have teamed up with Milk Means More for Moovies from the Mound! Families can come out this weekend for a lineup of movies at the ballpark, presented by Milk Means more:

Movie Lineup:

Aug. 6: (6 p.m.) “Night at the Museum” | (9 p.m.) “Forrest Gump”

Aug. 7: (6 p.m.) “The Lion King” (2019) | (9 p.m.) “The Karate Kid” (1984)

Aug. 8: (6 p.m.) “Toy Story” | (9 p.m.) “Jurassic Park

Although there are two movie screening each night, the movies are separate tickets. After each show, the ballpark is cleared out and cleaned to get ready for the next movie. The number of tickets will be limited in order to maintain social distancing and keep the event safe and clean for guests. You can buy tickets and find out more information on the ballpark website.