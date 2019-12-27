Where You Live Special highlighting WOOD TV8 heroes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the entire year, Maranda has been highlighting various local heroes on her Instagram page known as #MarandaHeroes. Each day of 2019 she has posted about different community members who are doing good and inspiring others to do the same. Now, she wants to show you a few of these amazing individuals during her Where You Live Special – Maranda Heroes.

Throughout her time at WOOD TV8, Maranda has had the pleasure of working with some amazing people. New and old, she’s so fortunate to have such hardworking people who help get the job done. Where You Live wouldn’t be able to get on TV without the help from producers, directors, camera guys, and more. These individuals inspire her every day and work hard to make it all happen.

One of these amazing individuals is Buck Matthews, who is a WOOD TV8 legend. Buck worked at WOOD TV8 for 21 years as a meteorologist until he said goodbye in 1983. Now retired, Buck Matthews spends his time giving back to the community. He makes beautiful dollhouses in which he gives to kids throughout West Michigan. He even made a special dollhouse farm to donate to Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding. All of the details he puts into these dollhouses are incredible! Buck encourages everyone to get out and do good for their community.

We ended our Where You Live Special with a beautiful video from Google, highlighting all the national and world wide heroes of 2019. It’s been a great year and we can’t wait to meet so many more everyday heroes for years to come.

Be a hero, Where You Live!