What’s happening at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – a virtual check in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda had the privilege of virtually stepping inside the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to talk with a young patient and a child life specialist about how it’s going at the hospital during these crazy times. Although the current reality is not an ideal situation, it’s great to hear how staff and patients are continuing to keep their spirits boosted!

If you’re looking for ways to continue to make children smile at Helen DeVos, then you can send them well wishes virtually! Click HERE for more information.