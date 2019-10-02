What you need to know about vaping from the experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s important for parents to understand the facts about vaping with the current crisis happening in our society. As seen in the news lately, kids and teens are being hospitalized for illnesses and complications caused by vaping. I sat down with Dr. Lowery from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to help give parents a better idea of how to talk to their children about this topic and in order to keep kids safe and healthy.

Since kids as young as 11 years old are beginning to vape, it’s important to have this conversation with your children regardless if they’re a tween, teen, or young adults. For more information on this topic, head to Helen Devos website to find more information on what you need to know about vaping.