What families can expect at the Virtual Arts Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although the traditional Festival of the Arts was unable to happen due to COVID-19, the festival got creative with how to still bring the love of arts to families in West Michigan. They decided to do a Virtual Arts Festival which will be shown live on woodtv.com on Friday, June 5th and Saturday, June 6th starting at 10am.

Families can enjoy performances from the Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Ballet, Opera Grand Rapids, and more! They will also have children’s activities and ways for kids to have fun too! Tons of different local arts organizations have come together to put this on with music, dance, poetry, visual arts, kids activities, and so much more. It’s going to be so fun!

Watch the show live on woodtv.com starting Friday at 10am!