Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

West Michigan teachers give words of encouragement for parents as the school year wraps up

Maranda

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – May is Teacher Appreciation Month but this year, it’s a little different. Since schools are closed for the remainder of the year, students are forced to learn in a new way with at home virtual learning, which means parents and teachers also have new roles during this time. Parents are juggling working from home, household tasks, and now homeschooling their kids. This isn’t an easy task to take on, so to show appreciation and encourage for you parents stepping in as teachers, local teachers from all over West Michigan have created personal videos with a special message. These videos provide appreciation and advice to those parents going the extra mile.

Some of the teachers in these videos are alumni of Grand Rapids Public School who are now teachers at GRPS schools. GRPS has an incredible list of notable alumni and the Grand Rapids Public Schools Alumni Project & TheGrandRapidsStudent Advancement Foundation wanted to honor these teachers during Teacher Appreciation Month.

Thank you to all parents and teachers who are stepping up and going above and beyond for students during these uncertain times! Remember, we’re all in this together!

PART 1:

PART 2:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon