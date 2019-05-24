Maranda

West Michigan fire safety advocate elected President of Michigan State Firemen's Association

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:50 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:43 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - On May 18, 2019, Lt. Michael McLeieer from the Olivet Fire Department in Eaton County was elected President of the Michigan State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) at the 144th Annual Conference held in Frankenmuth.  He also is the Program Coordinator of the WOTV Operation Save A Life program.

 

McLeieer will be providing guidance and vision as he and the MSFA Executive Board implement strategies to provide the tools for firefighters and fire departments throughout Michigan to keep their communities safe, healthy, prepared and resilient.

 

Michigan continues to be a leading state in the country for civilian fire deaths in the home.  There is also a shortage of firefighter candidates in many communities throughout the state.  The recruitment and retention of qualified firefighters is essential to maintaining a safe and healthy community.  That’s why the MSFA has partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council by supporting its national initiative called Make Me A Firefighter, said McLeieer.

 

“One key to retention has been utilizing new volunteers on proactive projects such as installing new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in owner occupied homes, providing “hands-only” CPR education in the schools, and teaching the public ways to identify and reduce risky actions which may result in injury or even death,” according to McLeieer.

 

Approximately 70 percent of fire departments are served by paid-on-call or volunteer firefighters, and roughly 30 percent are served by paid career firefighters.  So when seven out of every ten firefighters or emergency responders are volunteers, fire departments have to make sure that those interested in their local communities understand they can make a difference and a positive impact.  McLeieer has been told the hardest thing for the local fire department is just getting the word out and let people know that the department is seeking volunteers.

 

The Michigan State Firemen’s Association has been serving Michigan firefighters since 1875.  For more information about Make Me A Firefighter visit www.makemeafirefighter.org or www.msfassoc.org.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

About Maranda

Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.

More about Maranda »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Chef's Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

Photo Galleries WOTV