West Michigan dad takes Daddy Daughter Dance to the next level

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When Rockford High School ultimately decided to cancel their annual Daddy Daughter Dance due to the pandemic, father, Kris DeYoung decided to go the extra mile to keep the tradition alive for his daughter, Adrienne.

For the DeYoung’s, the Daddy Daughter Dance is a time honored tradition that they have been celebrating for about seven years. Every year, Kris gifts his daughter Adrienne a necklace or bracelet to commence the festivities and make the event special. This year, he wasn’t willing to sacrifice any of their traditions!

Adrienne entered her final year of elementary school and Kris had to take advantage of the opportunity while he had it. Once the dance was cancelled, Kris took the extra step to plan a similar unforgettable night for his daughter, but this year it would take place in their house.

The DeYoung’s set up lights, disco balls, streamers and even had a photo wall for Adrienne, family and friends were there to work up a sweat and dance the night away.

Kris shared that his advice to parents is to just make the effort and take that extra step forward. He says that as parents, you’re never going to get it perfectly right and you’re not supposed to, but trying goes a long way.

This past year has been long and hard on everyone, but especially kids. Everything is closed and they can’t see their friends. But, the DeYoung’s shared that making the most of your opportunities, getting creative and thinking outside the box helps to make things happen and overcome adversity!