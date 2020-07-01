West Michigan 4th of July celebrations this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This summer is unlike any we have ever seen, and although a lot of 4th of July holiday celebrations have been canceled, there is still fun stuff happening throughout West Michigan for families! Check out the list below of what’s happening thanks to our friends at GR Kids. Check out their full list here!

4th of July Celebrations:

City of Dorr’s 4th of July

The City of Dorr is holding a family-oriented fun with safe social distancing 4th of July celebration starting Thursday through Sunday. There will be food booths, carnival rides, crafts, live music, and movies in the park. The 4th of July Parade will be on Saturday at 10am and fireworks at dusk.

Fireworks at Campau/Kettle Lake in Alto

The annual firework show at Campau/Kettle Lake is still on for this Friday at 10pm! This is a free show but donations are welcome.

Hollyhock Lane Parade

The annual Hollyhock Lane Parade is still on for this year in Grand Rapids starting at 8:30am! They are encouraging social distancing and masks will be mandatory.

Hollyhock Lane Parade – Photo from 2018

City of Kentwood 4th of July Parade

The City of Kentwood is hosting a 4th of July parade throughout the city this Saturday starting at 9am! City vehicles will be going throughout the community to celebrate independence day. You can track where the parade is by visiting kentwood.us/july4.

City of Grandville Flyover

The Hooligan Flight Team is still holding their annual 4th of July Flyover this Saturday between 10am – 10:30am. There is no public gathering for this flyover, residents are encouraged to watch from their homes or where there is a clear few of the sky over the City of Grandville.

Caledonia 4th of July Celebrations

Caledonia will be hosting both their 4th of July parade and fireworks this Saturday! The parade will begin at 11am and travel from Duncan Lake School to Chemical Bank. The route has been extended to make more room for attendees, social distancing is encouraged. Then, the fireworks will start at dusk at Duncan Lake Middle School! There are open fields available to watch the fireworks safely.

Grand Haven’s 4th of July Boat Parade

Grand Haven is hosting a Boat Parade this Saturday at the Grand Haven Boardwalk starting at noon. Boats will make their way down the water way decorated in red, white, and blue. People are encouraged to line up on the boardwalk, but keep a safe distance.

Grand Haven Boat Parade – photo from 2013

Boat parade and Fireworks in Sparta

The Camp Lake Association in Sparta is hosting a boat parade and fireworks this Saturday starting at 2pm! Families with boats are encouraged to decorate their boats in this year’s theme, Superhero. Then, the fireworks will be starting at dusk! It’s going to be a super fun day.

Allendale Fireworks

The City of Allendale is hosting their annual 4th of July fireworks this Saturday starting around 10pm at the Allendale Public Schools K-8 campus. Guests are encouraged to watch the fireworks show from their car or socially distanced out in the field.

Make it a great and safe 4th of July Where You Live!