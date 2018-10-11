Weekend fun for the whole family

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Looking for something to do with your whole family this weekend? Look no further! Maranda has a list of exciting events happening all around West Michigan this weekend.

October 13

4p.m.-6p.m.

Lamar Park, 2561 Porter St. SW.

Pumpkin path is a family FREE event that will provide loads of fall fun! There will be a dj, dancing, bounce houses, and loads of candy, coupons, and treats.

Explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs and the hunt for their fossils

October 14

10a.m.-3p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is opening their dinosaur exhibit featuring life-like animatronic dinosaurs, hands on learning stations, a digital sandbox, and much more dinosaur fun for all ages! Tickets to the Expedition: Dinosaur Opening Party are $18 for adults, $13 for children, $10 for member adults and $5 for member children. The Opening Party has limited capacity. Special meal deals will be available throughout the day.

October 12-14

Starts around 11a.m.

Downtown Fennville

The Fennville Goose Festival is having various events starting on October 12. They will be having fun filled events for the whole family such as food, games and fall themed tournaments! Admission varies.

October 13

11a.m.-3p.m.

Kingman Museum

175 Limit Street

Battle Creek, MI 49037

The Spooky Science Saturday is featuring free fall fun for the whole family. There will be tons of interactive science stations and giveaways focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). There will also be $1 hayrides. Don’t miss out on the educational but really fun event, and don’t forget to wear your favorite costume!

October 12-18

Times vary

Celebration Cinema

Celebration cinema is showing a kids movie called “Early Man”. This funny kids movie is about a cave man named Dug who is trying to save his land with the help of his sidekick! This movie showing is free for children under 12 and $5 for adults.

October 12 3p.m.-8p.m.

October 13 9a.m.-8p.m.

October 14 9a.m.-8p.m.

DeVos Place

Jurassic Quest will allow your family to experience what a dinosaur quest is really like. Walk and see various dinosaurs, hear them roar and move, and experience life-like dinosaurs. Must purchase tickets to attend.

October 12

3p.m.-7p.m.

Downtown Holland/Eighth Street Market Place

150 West 8th Street,

Holland, MI 49423

Fall fest is allowing families to buy and carve a jack-o-lantern as well as participate in fall themed games and crafts. Hayrides and pumpkins are available for $1. Don’t miss out on this fun and festive event!