Weekend fun for the whole family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Looking for something to do with your whole family this weekend? Look no further! Maranda has a list of exciting events happening all around West Michigan this weekend.
Pumpkin Path
October 13
4p.m.-6p.m.
Lamar Park, 2561 Porter St. SW.
Pumpkin path is a family FREE event that will provide loads of fall fun! There will be a dj, dancing, bounce houses, and loads of candy, coupons, and treats.
Expedition: Dinosaur
Explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs and the hunt for their fossils
October 14
10a.m.-3p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is opening their dinosaur exhibit featuring life-like animatronic dinosaurs, hands on learning stations, a digital sandbox, and much more dinosaur fun for all ages! Tickets to the Expedition: Dinosaur Opening Party are $18 for adults, $13 for children, $10 for member adults and $5 for member children. The Opening Party has limited capacity. Special meal deals will be available throughout the day.
Fennville Goose Festival
October 12-14
Starts around 11a.m.
Downtown Fennville
The Fennville Goose Festival is having various events starting on October 12. They will be having fun filled events for the whole family such as food, games and fall themed tournaments! Admission varies.
Spooky Science Saturday
October 13
11a.m.-3p.m.
Kingman Museum
175 Limit Street
Battle Creek, MI 49037
The Spooky Science Saturday is featuring free fall fun for the whole family. There will be tons of interactive science stations and giveaways focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). There will also be $1 hayrides. Don’t miss out on the educational but really fun event, and don’t forget to wear your favorite costume!
Free Flick’s Movie
October 12-18
Times vary
Celebration Cinema
Celebration cinema is showing a kids movie called “Early Man”. This funny kids movie is about a cave man named Dug who is trying to save his land with the help of his sidekick! This movie showing is free for children under 12 and $5 for adults.
Jurassic Quest
October 12 3p.m.-8p.m.
October 13 9a.m.-8p.m.
October 14 9a.m.-8p.m.
DeVos Place
Jurassic Quest will allow your family to experience what a dinosaur quest is really like. Walk and see various dinosaurs, hear them roar and move, and experience life-like dinosaurs. Must purchase tickets to attend.
Fall Fest
October 12
3p.m.-7p.m.
Downtown Holland/Eighth Street Market Place
150 West 8th Street,
Holland, MI 49423
Fall fest is allowing families to buy and carve a jack-o-lantern as well as participate in fall themed games and crafts. Hayrides and pumpkins are available for $1. Don’t miss out on this fun and festive event!
About Maranda
Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.