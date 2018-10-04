Weekend family fun in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - Looking for fun activities for your family this weekend? Check out Maranda's Top Picks!!
Battle At The Ballpark
October 6
2 p.m
Fifth Third Ballpark
The Ferris State Bulldogs are playing against Michigan Tech. This family fun football event is perfect to eat some cracker jacks and cheer for your favorite team!
- Admission $12 Adults and $5 for K-12 & College students
Art Prize 10!
Last weekend of ArtPrize!
Calling all kid artists! ArtPrize offers an array of FREE activities for families and kids of all ages to participate in.
Enjoy fun, hands-on activities with the whole family at ArtPrize Labs @ GRAM.
Check out our Family Experience Guide, created in partnership with GRKids.
Get creative in the TinkerLab and enjoy creative challenges inspired by past ArtPrize winners at the ArtPrize STEAM Lab, powered by Switch.
Explore ArtPrize and our city on a Family ArtPrize GO Scavenger Hunt.
Test your art skills and collect the complete series of ArtPrize Discovery Deck post cards!
Encourage conversations, connections and reflections during your art-filled journey.
Fun On The Farm
October 6
11 a.m-1:30 p.m
Teusink’s Pony Farm
Have some fun on the farm at Teusink’s Pony Farm. There will be hay rides, pony rides, a hay maze, barn animals and much more!
Admission $9 (children 1-16) and $5 for adults.
Take It and Make It Scarecrows
October 6-7
10 a.m-5 p.m
Garden Park in Downtown Rockford
The Take It and Make It Scarecrow event has been happening for 20 years! This event helps the North Kent Connect and the Rockford Museum. Supplies are provided for $10 to build the best scarecrow with your family!
Pumpkinfest Sets Sail
October 5-6
Friday 11 a.m-8 p.m
Saturday 10 a.m-6 p.m
Downtown Zeeland – Main St.
Pumpkinfest is a family friendly event that has been happening for 34 years and counting! This two day event features fun for all, such as children activities, Little Mermaid & Eric meet and greet, a parade, Moana movie showing and much more!
Free to attend/Free and low-cost activities
The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
The children's novel by C.S. Lewis is coming to the East Grand Rapids Performing Center! Enjoy a magical night of family fun! This night of fun features a one hour show with no intermission to allow young children to enjoy the brave lion and talking creatures with no interruptions.
Saturday, October 6, 2018 @ 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 7, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
About Maranda
Maranda is the WOTV 4 Women kids and family expert. She hosts a weekday half-hour program, “Where You Live”.