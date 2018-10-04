Weekend family fun in West Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - Looking for fun activities for your family this weekend? Check out Maranda's Top Picks!!

October 6

2 p.m

Fifth Third Ballpark

The Ferris State Bulldogs are playing against Michigan Tech. This family fun football event is perfect to eat some cracker jacks and cheer for your favorite team!

Admission $12 Adults and $5 for K-12 & College students

Last weekend of ArtPrize!

Calling all kid artists! ArtPrize offers an array of FREE activities for families and kids of all ages to participate in.

October 6

11 a.m-1:30 p.m

Teusink’s Pony Farm

Have some fun on the farm at Teusink’s Pony Farm. There will be hay rides, pony rides, a hay maze, barn animals and much more!

Admission $9 (children 1-16) and $5 for adults.

October 6-7

10 a.m-5 p.m

Garden Park in Downtown Rockford

The Take It and Make It Scarecrow event has been happening for 20 years! This event helps the North Kent Connect and the Rockford Museum. Supplies are provided for $10 to build the best scarecrow with your family!

October 5-6

Friday 11 a.m-8 p.m

Saturday 10 a.m-6 p.m

Downtown Zeeland – Main St.

Pumpkinfest is a family friendly event that has been happening for 34 years and counting! This two day event features fun for all, such as children activities, Little Mermaid & Eric meet and greet, a parade, Moana movie showing and much more!

Free to attend/Free and low-cost activities

The children's novel by C.S. Lewis is coming to the East Grand Rapids Performing Center! Enjoy a magical night of family fun! This night of fun features a one hour show with no intermission to allow young children to enjoy the brave lion and talking creatures with no interruptions.