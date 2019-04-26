Weekend family fun for your family!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - James and the Giant Peach

Friday, January 26th

The Grand Rapids Civic Theater is bringing James the Giant Peach the musical to town! This musical is based off Roald Dahl's book and it kicks off this Friday! The show times run this weekend, April 26th - 28th, and next weekend, May 2nd - 5th, at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Saturday and Sunday matinees begin 2:00pm and evening shows begin at 7:30pm.

Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA

Saturday, April 27th 10am - 3pm

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is having a totally free community event to get kids active! This event includes tons of activities, games, food, arts and crafts, and more! This event will be at six different YMCA locations throughout Grand Rapids:

Van Andel Institute Purple Community 5K

Saturday, April 27th 8am

The Van Andel Institute is hosting their annual Purple Community 5K this Saturday morning at the Mary Free Bed YMCA! This race promotes awareness and raises money for diseases and their research such as Alzheimer's, cancer, Parkinson's, diabetes, dementia, and more. This 5K also gives people the chance to honor friends and family who are fighting these diseases and to pay tribute to those who have lost their battles. To get involved with this amazing event, visit the VAI Purple Community website!

Opening Day and Community Day Food Drive at Nelis' Dutch Village

Saturday, April 27th 10am - 3pm

Nelis' Dutch Village has their opening day this weekend along with their annual Community Day! They will be collecting non-perishable food items to help fight hunger in West Michigan! All food collected will be donated to Heights of Hope food bank. Anyone who participates in the food drive will recieve free admission into Dutch Village for Saturday plus a free pass valid any day in 2019.

Party for the Planet

Saturday, April 27th 9am - 6pm

The Earth Day celebrations continue this weekend at John Ball Zoo! They are hosting a aparty to celebarte conservation, recycling, and the natural world! There will be so many interactive booths, stations, and demonstrations connected to the environment! They will also be educating kids on science and how to save endangered species!