Wedgwood reaches fundraising goals to upgrade services and facilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Wedgwood Christian Services has been doing good for the community for 60 years by caring for abused and neglected children and teens. This month, they announced they have reached their fundraising goal of $6.5 million. This money will go toward helping improve their services and expanding and upgrading their facilities. Amongst these facilities upgrades, they will be building a new cafeteria, professional kitchen, and new occupational therapy space.

This goal was reached with the help of over 100 community donors, including individuals, businesses, and foundations who believe in the good Wedgwood is doing. These upgrades will help change the lives of individuals who call Wedgwood home.