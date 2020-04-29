Wedgwood provides tips for kids with autism during these uncertain times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The current reality can be difficult for all children, especially those with autism. Since April is Autism Awareness Month, Dr. Candice Lake, the director of the Autism Center for Children Development at Wedgwood Christian Services, has provided some great tips for parents with children who have autism.
- Stick to a daily routine. Children like consistency!
- Get outside and play
- Find new play ideas (crafts, activities, etc.)
- Set aside time for each child to have individual play time with a parent
- Reach out to your behavioral
This is an uncertain time for all, make sure to give your kids extra love right now!