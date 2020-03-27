Wedgwood offers virtual therapy services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – In this time of uncertainty, it is important to take care of your mental health. Wedgwood Christian Services continues to provide vital counseling services for many children and families via telehealth options. Wedgwood’s Counseling Services are open to new clients as well, and many types of insurance are accepted!

Wedgwood offers counseling for adults, teens, children, and families. Wedgwood therapists have the skills, experience, and compassion to help clients create meaningful and lasting change. Whether they are dealing with life changes, mood or anxiety issues, or other difficulties with behaviors or relationships, Wedgwood’s experienced clinicians can offer understanding, support, and practical guidance.

“During this time of added stress and anxiety, Wedgwood Christian Services’ Outpatient and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy services are open and ready to accept those in need of counseling, via telehealth,” said Dawn Harvey, Director of Residential and Community Services. “Our team of clinicians provides professionally excellent, distinctively Christian counseling services for children, teens, adults, and families.”

For more information, and to set up an initial appointment please call (616) 942-7294.