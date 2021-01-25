Wedgwood offers substance use services for teens and families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services offers a variety of different specializations through residential care, counseling services, and community programs. Chris Rivera, Director of Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services, joins Maranda to discuss services for young adults and families.

Substance Use Treatment Services range from traditional out patient, individual counseling, group therapy, preventive services, and residential. Currently, Wedgwood is providing care in 9 West Michigan counties, but is expanding into rural communities such as Greenville. Wedgwood has also changed some of their practices during these trying times. Now offering teletherapy, clients are able to still receive help and therapy while staying safe.

Rivera concluded by giving advice on how to possibly spot substance abuse in teenagers. If they are withdrawing from things they typically find pleasure, or changes to daily activities.

To learn more, and get help, visit wedgwood.org.