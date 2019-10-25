Wedgwood hosting student leadership conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Wedgwood Christian Services is hosting their student leadership conference, Teen Charge, this Saturday, October 26th from 10:30am – 4:30pm at the Three Mile Project in Grand Rapids. The conference is designed to bring together student leaders from all over West Michigan. All teens are welcome to come and connect with other teens and mentors to inspire and motivate each other through workshops and speakers. The event will also have door prizes, activities, games, and more! This event is also totally free!

Register for this event HERE!